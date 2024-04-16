‘Titanic’ to be shown on big screen at the Apollo in Princeton to celebrate History Center’s 1912 exhibit

The Titanic is under construction in this photo taken from the public domain. (Photo provided by Robert John Welch)

The 1912 Exhibit at the Bureau County History Center Museum, featuring “Nellie Becker, A Titanic Story” will be on display through December.

Collaborating on the presentation, the Apollo Theater, 455 S. Main St., Princeton, will present the 1997 movie “Titanic” at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Tickets range from $12 to $15, including popcorn and drinks.

The 1912 exhibit can be visited noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays (last tour begins at 4:30 p.m.), 634 S. Pleasant St., Princeton.

The Titanic sank in the frigid Atlantic Ocean on the night of April 14, 1912. The loss of more than 1,400 lives that night, the failures of the great “unsinkable” ocean liner and the insufficient lifeboats all would affect the legislation of ship building and sea travel in the months and years to come. More than 700 survivors returned home and tried to pick up the pieces. Four members of the Nellie Becker family survived the disaster and later lived in Princeton.