Free workshop on herb gardening set in Mendota

Register for the herb gardening workshop scheduled 6 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the Humes Graves Library, 1401 W. Main St., Mendota. To register, go to go.illinois.edu/herbsmendota to ensure adequate space and materials. (Scott Anderson)

Want to add fresh herbs to your landscape, but are curious about their care and use? The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener Program will be presenting a free workshop on herb gardening. Participants will learn how to select, plant and maintain herb gardens to add beauty to the home landscape while offering added culinary and other uses.

Register for this workshop scheduled 6 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the Humes Graves Library, 1401 W. Main St., Mendota. To register, go to go.illinois.edu/herbsmendota to ensure adequate space and materials. Contact the master gardener/master naturalist coordinator at bettyann@illinois.edu or 309-364-2356 if you need reasonable accommodation to attend or have additional questions about the program.