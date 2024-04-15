Bureau County Grand Jury indictments: April 12, 2024

The following cases were considered Friday by the Bureau County Grand Jury.

Jesse S. Woodruff, 32, Friendship, New York, was indicted for the Class X felony offense of unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis. He is accused of possessing with the intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams (about 11 pounds) of a substance containing cannabis. An Illinois State Police trooper testified before the grand jury. The defendant is currently on pretrial release.

Robert T. Lucas, Jr., 59, of Princeton, was indicted for the Class X felony offense of unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (cocaine) and the Class 2 felony offense of unlawful possession of weapon by a felon. He is accused of having in his possession, more than 400 grams but less than 900 grams of a substance containing cocaine with the intent to deliver. He is further accused of being in possession of a firearm at the time he was a convicted felon. An Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team task force agent testified before the grand jury. This defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office following a detention hearing.

Andrew L. Martinez, 37, of La Salle, was indicted for the Class 4 felony offense of violation of an order of protection. He is accused of committing an act prohibited by an active order of protection of which the defendant was served. The defendant has a prior conviction for violation of an order of protection in La Salle County. A deputy from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office testified before the grand jury. This defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office following a detention hearing.

These indictments were presented to the grand jury by Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick, and First Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Anderson. The indictments were returned before Judge James A. Andreoni. There was one suppressed case.

These indictments are only accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.