Biscuits and gravy breakfast in Hennepin to benefit Dan Zilm Memorial Trades Scholarship

A biscuits and gravy benefit for the Dan Zilm Memorial Scholarship will be conducted 7 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 28, at the Hennepin Fire Department, 201 E. High St.

Biscuits and gravy will be served with buttermilk pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, apple sauce, orange juice, milk and coffee.

Donations will be accepted at the breakfast. All proceeds from this event will go to the Dan Zilm Memorial Trades Scholarship in partnership with the Hennepin Fire Department and the Putnam County Educational Foundation. Zilm dedicated his life to emergency services, the trades and was on the hunt for the best off the beaten path restaurants. In honor of the department’s late assistant chief, the Putnam County Educational Foundation and the Hennepin Fire Department are supporting a scholarship in Zilm’s name that will provide funding to Putnam County students seeking tuition and supply assistance for the fields of emergency services and nursing, the trades as well as those seeking careers in hospitality.

Donations can also be sent directly to the Hennepin Fire Department.