Reddick Library in Ottawa to host budget, family-friendly cooking class

Natalie Martin will lead a cooking class at Reddick Library in Ottawa to share budget and family-friendly meals. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The class for adults is scheduled 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16. Food samples will be provided.

The following other events are planned the week of April 15 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 15: Story Time at the Woodlands, all ages. Join the library at Nell’s Woodland, 2000 Alexis Ave., for a nature themed story time. Enjoy stories, music and crafts followed by a short hike through the park. Parking facilities are limited, so registration is required for this event. Register in person at Reddick Library or call the library.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, April 15: Mystery Monday Book Club, “All That Is Mine I Carry with Me” by William Landay New members are welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available for check out from the library. Book Summary: One afternoon in November 1975, 10-year-old Miranda Larkin comes home from school to find her house eerily quiet. Her mother is missing. So begins a mystery that will span a lifetime. What happened to Jane Larkin?

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 15: Dungeons & Dragons, seventh through 12th grade. Find out what your Dungeon Master has created for you. Will you survive? Will you accomplish your goals?

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 16: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-a-longs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, April 18: Indiana Dunes National Park, third through sixth grades. Learn about Indiana Dunes National Park, then use a box to model how the dunes were formed.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.