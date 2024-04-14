La Salle County YANA! to celebrate 3rd anniversary with speakers James Marter, Carol Davis

The La Salle County YANA! (You Are Not Alone) will celebrate its third anniversary 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica, and Congressional candidate James Marter will be a guest speaker. (Alex Ortiz)

The La Salle County YANA! (You Are Not Alone) will celebrate its third anniversary 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica.

The event will feature two guest speakers: Jim Marter, the Kendall County GOP chairman who recently won the Republican nomination to oppose U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, in the 14th Congressional District race in November; and Carol Davis, chairwoman of the Illinois Conservative Union.

The meeting will feature a special cake, 50/50 raffle and door prizes.

Davis is a former national director for D.C.–based FreedomWorks Election Protection Initiative.

”YANA! is honored to celebrate three years of supporting and uplifting our community,” said Beth Findley-Smith, YANA! chairwoman, in a news release. “We look forward to welcoming Jim Marter and Carol Davis as our guest speakers, and we invite everyone to join us for an evening of reflection, celebration and inspiration.”

The public is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com.