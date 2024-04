Smoke comes from a warehouse Thursday, April 4, 2024, on Titanium Drive in Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

Firefighters battled smoke from a warehouse building Thursday on the MTC Voyager Corp. property on Titanium Drive in Ottawa.

Firefighters from Ottawa, Wallace, Naplate, Marseilles and Grand Ridge, were summoned at about 3 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters battled the smoke at the front and the backs of the building. No other buildings appeared to be affected within the industrial complex.

Shaw Local News Network will update the story with more information as it becomes available.

