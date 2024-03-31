WFC baseball scores 3 in the 9th to top Ridgeview: The Times Saturday Area Roundup

Baseball

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 9, Ridgeview 7 (9 inn.): At Colfax, the Warriors (1-3) scored three times in the top of the ninth then held off a Mustangs rally in the bottom of the frame to earn their first win of the season Saturday. The hosts had tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Connor Dodge (4 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K) earned the win in relief of starter Sam Schmitz (5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) for WFC. Dylan Jenkins (two RBIs), Tucker Hill (RBI) and Reece Pelnarsh (RBI) each posted a pair of hits, with Schmitz, Eric Miramontes and Jonathan Moore each recording RBIs.

La Salle-Peru 4, Streator 0: At SHS Athletic Fields, the Bulldogs (2-5) only mustered a third-inning single from Zander McCloskey and a fifth-inning base hit from Landen Cook in the loss to the Cavaliers.

Streator starter Clay Christoff (5 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) suffered the loss, with McCloskey firing two scoreless innings with a strikeout.

Softball

Streator 16, Eureka 1 (5 inn.); Streator 10, Prairie Central 0 (5 inn.): At Fairbury, the Bulldogs (3-4) rolled to a pair of victories at the Prairie Central Round Robin.

Streator scored six runs in each of the first two innings against the Hornets. Rilee Talty (four RBIs) and Alexcia Middleton (two RBIs) each had a pair of hits, while Mya Zavada (double), Makenna Ondrey (double) and Ava Glisson all drove in a pair of runs. Reagan Morgan (RBI) also smacked a double, with Morgan Kostal, Joyce Walkling and Lyla Gengler each driving in a single run. Ondrey (win, 3 IP, 9 K) and Morgan (1 IP) shared circle duties for the Bulldogs.

Makenna Ondrey

Against the hosts, Streator plated three runs in the first and five more in the second. Ondrey fired a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and led the way at the plate with three doubles and a pair of RBIs. Zavada (RBI) had a single and home run, with Middleton (RBI) adding a single and double. Lily Kupec, Walkling (double), Talty and Morgan all registered an RBI.

Boys tennis

Streator earns 3rd in Peoria: At the Peoria Maroon Invite, the Bulldogs finished third as a team. Ryan Beck (No. 1 singles), Brad Minick (No. 2 singles) and Liam Martin/Clayton Lehman (No. 2 doubles) all finished in second place, with Delroy Jones/Izak Gallik placing seventh.