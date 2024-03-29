5 cited in Ottawa, Peru on charge of selling alcohol to a minor

Ottawa and Peru employees were charged as a result of the Illinois State Police’s Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement surveillance at various establishments in La Salle County during March. (Pixabay)

Ottawa and Peru employees were charged as a result of the Illinois State Police’s Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement surveillance at various establishments in La Salle County during March.

These details were conducted to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors (people younger than 21). The goals are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving crashes and fatalities.

Those cited were Brice Kotecki, of Peru Liquor Wine and Spirits; Robert Lacourse, of Circle K, Ottawa; Patel Shaileshkumar, of La Salle Beer and Cigarette Depot, Ottawa; Michael Chambliss, of Liquor & Wine Inc., Ottawa; Sunil Kumar, of Joe’s Mini Mart, Ottawa.

The employees were arrested on complaints of unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor and released on a notice to appear in court. Those cited are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.