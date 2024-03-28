Ottawa Elementary to host Camp Invention, June 3-7

Students make instruments during the 2023 Camp Invention at Central Intermediate School in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to Ottawa Elementary School District the week of June 3-7.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in kindergarten through sixth grades to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship - all in a fun and engaging environment.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation’s most world-changing inventors – the National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductees. This year’s Illuminate program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness though hands-on activities including:

Let’s Glow: Creativity radiates as campers uncover the science of light through illuminating inventions and glowing animals

Prototyping Studio: Children star as contestants on a game show where they mold, shape and transform their ideas into amazing inventions

In the Game: As campers create their own light-up game board, they team up to tackle athletics, design, business and invention

Operation Hydrodrop: Children embark on a global operation to help solve water challenges around the world

All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by qualified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 122,000 students every year and partners with more than 2,500 schools and districts across the nation. For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.