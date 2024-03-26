Sandwich baseball loses at DeKalb: The Times Monday Area Roundup

Baseball

DeKalb 5, Sandwich 0 (6 inn.): At DeKalb, the Indians (1-3) were limited to just three hits in the loss to the Barbs on Monday.

Chris Barbor singled and doubled for Sandwich, with Jeffery Ashley adding a single. Starter Tyler Lissman (4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K) suffered the pitching loss with relief from Braden Behringer (1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K).

Willowbrook 19, Serena 5 (5 inn.); Lake Forest 20, Serena 0 (5 inn.): At Murphysboro, Tenn., the Huskers (1-4) struggled in their first two games in their southern trip in the Warrior Spring Classic.

Tanner Faivre had three hits and an RBI against Willowbrook with Hunter Staton (RBI), Carter Meyer and Jimmy Faltz adding hits. Carson Baker, Beau Raikes and Payton Twait recorded hits against Lake Forrest.

Softball

Cornersville 11, Serena 6; Centennial 12, Serena 5: At Murphysboro, Tenn., the Huskers (1-3) fell short in their two games to open their southern trip on Sunday.

Against Cornersville, which scored 10 runs in the final three innings, Makayla McNally had a single, double and a pair of RBIs, RayElle Brennan smacked a two-run homer, Paisley Twait tripled and Lanee Cole drove in a run. Maddie Glade (Loss, 5 IP, 10 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) and Jenna Setchell (1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) shared efforts in the circle.

In the loss to Centennial, which scored four times in the first, Cassie Walsh doubled in a run while McNally and Twait also recorded RBIs. Setchell (5 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 7 K) suffered the pitching loss, with Walsh (1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER) finishing up.