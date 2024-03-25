Bureau Valley preschool to take appointments for May 15-16 screening

Bureau Valley (Walnut and Wyanet) preschool screening for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year, will be Wednesday, May 15, and Thursday, May 16, at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 202 S. Fourth St. Manlius. (BCR photo)

Bureau Valley (Walnut and Wyanet) preschool screening for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year, will be Wednesday, May 15, and Thursday, May 16, at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 202 S. Fourth St. Manlius.

The screening is from 8:10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. by appointment only. Each appointment lasts 45 minutes to an hour and includes vision, hearing, speech, language, motor and academic skills. The screening is open to all children who were born on or before Nov. 15, 2021. Your child may qualify based on the screening for preschool but must be 3 to start in the preschool program. Results from the screening will be determined and you will be notified as soon as possible if your child was accepted in the preschool program or not.

Children in the Bureau Valley preschool program do not need to be screened. Children who were screened but did not attend the program will need to be rescreened and provide proof of income again.

Families who are wanting their child in the preschool program must provide proof of income for all employed adults living in the household at screening time (provide the first page of 2023 tax return showing adjusted gross income). Any unemployed adult living in the household and receiving unemployment will need to verify choice/circumstance and dollar amount they are receiving. If you receive program assistance from any of the following (WIC, SNAP, TANF, SSI, CCAP, or Medicaid), you also will need to provide proof such as a copy of card or letter stating the amount of money received with the parent’s name on it. Provide a copy of your child’s birth certificate obtained from the courthouse on the day of screening. Hospital birth certificates will not be accepted.

The preschool will be taking appointments Monday, April 8 through Monday, May 13. If you are interested in the screening, call Tracy Shepard at Bureau Valley (Wyanet) at 815-699-2251 to schedule an appointment.