Tonica’s Reagan Fundell recognized as Scholar Attitude Award winner

Tonica Grade School’s Reagan Fundell has been recognized as one of the Illinois Elementary School Association 2024 Scholar Attitude Award winners.

She is the first Tonica Grade School recipient in the history of the award and was one of 55 applicants for her division (E) award. Fundell will attend the awards banquet on April 23 in Bloomington with her parents Ritch and Nicole, along with Tonica/Lostant athletic director Holli Rapp.

A panel of judges consisting of coaches, athletic directors, principals and officials, reviewed the applications and selected 15 students representing 15 different division groups. To be considered, a student from an IESA member school must be of eighth grade status, have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, have participated in at least one IESA activity during each year of their two-year junior high career, and has demonstrated outstanding citizenship during their junior high tenure.

In addition, each student is required to submit an essay titled The Value of Sportsmanship and the Lessons I have Learned from Participating in Athletics and Activities.

Fundell participates in basketball, volleyball, track and scholastic bowl.

The 15 award winners will receive a medallion and a $250 gift card. In addition, they will be recognized at the IESA Celebration of Excellence.