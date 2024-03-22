Princeton to sell 7,200 square foot residential lot

The Princeton City Council authorized Tuesday the sale of a 7,200 square foot, former residential property at 717 N. Euclid Ave. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The Princeton City Council authorized Tuesday the sale of a 7,200 square foot, former residential property at 717 N. Euclid Ave.

The house on the lot was demolished and the property was deemed no longer useful to the city. The property still is zoned residential and was appraised at $11,000. The city will start taking offers for the property.

Additionally, the City Council authorized the sale of three surplus property items; a 1993 Ford F-700 bucket truck, a RAM SOPL219-R1 fifth-wheel hitch and about 450 new cool white Christmas lights, as well as 1,500 lights used for only a year.

Along with those resolutions, Mayor Ray Mabry read a proclamation for the city of Princeton to recognize March 29 as National Vietnam Memorial Day. Vietnam veterans in the audience were recognized during Tuesday’s meeting. Nancy Gartner from the Daughters of the American Revolution said a Vietnam display will be put up at the Princeton Public Library.

“Of the 9 million people who served, we have about 6 or 7 million of them left, honor those individuals as much as you can,” Gartner said.