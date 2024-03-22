March 22, 2024
Bureau County offers text to 911 service for those who can’t call for emergencies

Bureau joins 8 other counties in offering service

By Shaw Local News Network
Bureau, Boone Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties have joined together to implement Next Generation 911 services throughout each of their communities.

All counties also have deployed text to 911 services for their citizens. Together the agency is reminding residents to only text 911 when help is needed and you are unable to call and speak with 911.

Remember, 911 personnel are busy taking other emergency calls, don’t attempt to test text to 911 services, the agencies said in a news release. Additional tests only add to the already heavy workload of 911 dispatchers and centers.

Not all carriers offer texting at this time, if you try to text and the service is not available you will get a bounce back message that advises “texting is not available.” If you receive this message, you should immediately call 911.