Base Enterprise Family Entertainment & Rentals opens in Streator

The Streator Chamber, along with Mayor Tara Bedei, celebrated the opening of the newest chamber member business, Base Enterprise Family Entertainment & Rentals. Pictured are (from left) Courtney Levy (Streator Chamber), Judy Booze (Chamber ambassador), Christopher George and James Martin (owners), Mayor Tara Bedei, Ben Hiltabrand (Chamber Board) and Beth Palm (Chamber Board). (Photo provided by Allen Culver)

The Streator Chamber, along with Mayor Tara Bedei, celebrated the opening of its newest chamber member business, Base Enterprise Family Entertainment & Rentals, 124 N. Bloomington St.

The business advertises itself as a one-stop shop when it comes to entertainment, offering a variety of party rentals, bounce houses and family shows from magic to DJs. The business also offers fundraisers, personalized items, gifts, retro candy and toys, magic and party items, balloon bouquets, Pokemon and other gaming items and magic school.

Go to www.funwithbase.com or call 708-548-6316 for more information.