Peru Northview’s Heather Baker named Regional Elementary School Assistant Principal of the Year

Heather Baker has been named the 2024 Illinois Principal Association Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year for the Starved Rock Region, which covers school districts in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam and Marshall counties. (Maribeth Wilson)

Heather Baker, assistant principal of Northview Elementary School in Peru, became an educator after having a “wonderful” second grade teacher, now she has continued that legacy.

“I just always felt encouraged in her classroom,” she said. “And that always stuck with me. So, it led met to teaching. First swimming lessons, babysitting, which led into teaching.”

Baker was a teacher for more than 20 years before becoming the assistant principal for Northview in 2020 and she already made a name for herself.

The award recognizes assistant elementary school principals whose commitment is evident through programs to meet the academic and social needs of all students through community ties with parents, demonstrate creativity and imagination in bringing about positive change, a willingness to take risks to improve student learning, among more according to the Illinois Principal Association.

Baker said receiving the award just shows the level of support she has been given by the principal, administration, staff and school board.

“It shows that they were willing to work with me,” she said. “The school board was always very supportive of any professional development or training I would want to go to. I think having an entire team support me shows what can be done with the right people in place.”

Baker said she wants each one of her students to leave her school each day with an excitement for learning. “I want them to be engaged and inquisitive,” she said. “And I also want them to feel safe and respected.” (Maribeth Wilson)

Baker said she believes her experience as an educator, a mother and a school board member at Streator High School brings a different perspective to her role.

“I think my varying perspectives and experiences really helped me in this role,” she said. “And my willingness to learn and do anything they needed.”

Northview Elementary Principal Sara McDonald said Baker is a very conscientious Assistant Principal who works daily on making connections with the students at Northview School.

“She has such great relationships with the students and their parents,” she said.

In the future, Baker said she hopes to become the principal of Northview and continue to build a love for learning.

“We’re really focused on literacy right now and social-emotional learning,” she said. “I want to be able to foster that throughout the whole building and with all of the students.”