Walnut library to host author to talk about women in the military during World War II

Walnut Public Library will present “The Journey of Mollie’s War: WACS and World War II” at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6.

Why did an average American woman join the WACs (Women’s Army Corp) during World War II and place herself in peril? Join author Cyndee Schaffer when she answers this question and more in her discussion about women in the military during World War II, and in particular, her mother’s experiences as a member of the Women’s Army Corps by taking you on a journey from inspiration to publication.

Copies of “Mollie’s War” will be available for purchase at the event for $20. The library, 101 Heaton St., has copies available for checkout if you would like to read the book before the event. Registration is required. Call 815-379-2159 or stop in the library to register. This event is presented as part of the Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Speaker Bureau.