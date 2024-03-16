Bobbi Snook homers thrice for Ottawa softball; Marquette baseball wins 2 downstate: The Times Saturday Roundup

Softball

Ottawa 19, Geneva 7 (5 inn.): At Geneva on Saturday, the visiting Pirates (2-1) won their second straight powered by not one, not two but three home runs off the bat of freshman Bobbi Snook, who finished 4 for 4 with three runs scored and seven RBIs.

Hailey Larsen (two RBIs) and Maura Condon (three RBIs, four runs) also homered for Ottawa in the nonconference win. Piper Lewis singled and doubled in support of winning pitcher Condon (5 IP, 5 ER, 7 K).

St. Bede 9, Newark 7: At Newark, the host Norsemen (3-1) were defeated by the defending Class 1A state champions in a game the hosts out-hit their guests 10-9 but committed four fielding errors.

Kodi Rizzo (4 IP, 0 ER, 8 K) was dealt the loss thanks to four unearned runs in the early-going. Dani Peshia (two RBIs) and Stephanie Snyder provided two hits each for Newark, with Adelaide Johnson going 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Serena 14, Ashton-Franklin Center 0 (5 inn.): At Serena, the host Huskers (1-0) won their season opener powered by a 13-hit attack and a four-hit, five-inning shutout from Maddie Glade (5 IP, 0 R, 10 K).

Makayla McNally (three RBIs), RayElle Brennan (two RBIs), Paisley Twait (RBI), Lanee Cole (RBI) and Brynley Glade (RBI) provided two hits apiece for the Huskers, who put up two five-run innings.

North Mac 9, Marquette 7; Dunlap 12, Marquette 2 (5 inn.): At Jacksonville, the Crusaders dropped their first two games of the season to finish 1-2 at the neutral site event.

Versus North Mac, Marquette (2-2) led 3-1 through three. Hunter Hopkins (4 IP, 5 ER, 4 K) suffered the pitching loss in relief. Taylor Cuchra homered and drove in three runs, Hopkins provided three hits, and Caleigh Rick had two hits and an RBI.

Against Dunlap, Cuchra (4 2/3 IP, 7 ER, 6 K) was dealt the loss. Avery Durdan doubled and drove in both Crusaders runs.

Baseball

St. Bede 18, Newark 1 (4 inn.): At Newark, the host Norsemen (0-5) remained winless on the young season despite two hits off the bat of Clay Friestad.

Lexington 5, Seneca 3: At Lexington, the visiting Fighting Irish (3-1) were dealt their first defeat of the season Saturday despite jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first on a Casey Clennon home run.

Losing pitcher Austin Aldridge (4 IP, 3 ER, 5 K) tagged three hits for Seneca, Nathen Neal had two, and Aidan Vilcek tripled.

Serena 8, Ashton-Franklin Center 6: At Serena, the host Huskers (1-0) led by seven heading into the final inning and held on for the nonconference win in their 2024 opener.

Payton Twait singled, doubled and drove in a run for Serena in support of winning pitcher Carson Baker (3 IP, 1 ER, 4 K), who received two innings of scoreless relief from Beau Raikes (2 IP, 0 R, 3 K). Hunter Staton added a double and two RBIs in the victory.

Marquette 8, Newton 1; Marquette 12, Peoria Heights 3: At Jacksonville, the Crusaders (4-0) finished opening week undefeated with a 3-0 showing in central Illinois.

Against Newton, Marquette led 7-1 after two innings with an offense powered by Griffin Dobberstein (three RBIs), Sam Mitre (two hits, two RBIs), Alec Novotney (two hits, RBI) and Keaton Davis (two hits, RBI). Dobberstein (6 IP, 1 ER, 4 K) also pitched the win.

In the win over the Patriots, the Cru led 5-0 after two in support of Mitre (2 IP, 0 R, 4 K). Novotney and Jackson Higgins each delivered two hits and two RBIs, with Higgins doubling twice and Novotney legging out one two-bagger.