BCR Today’s Ticket for Saturday, March 16

A look at Bureau County area sports schedule for Saturday, March 16

Baseball - St. Bede at Newark, 10 a.m.; Princeton at Dixon, Putnam County at Delavan, 11 a.m.; La Salle-Peru vs. Pekin at IVC Tournament, 1 p.m.

Boys track and field - Princeton at Galesburg Meet, 1 p.m.

Girls soccer - DePue-Hall at Pekin, 10 a.m.; Metamora at Princeton, 11 a.m.

Girls track and field - Bureau Valley at Byron Indoor Classic, Princeton at Galesburg Meet, 8:30 a.m.

Softball - St. Bede at Newark, 10 a.m.; Morton at La Salle-Peru, Putnam County at Bureau Valley, Princeton at Dixon, 11 a.m.