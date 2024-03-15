Theresa Wargo named 1st Beckie Chismarick award winner at Streator Chamber banquet

Theresa Solon Wargo was named the first Beckie Chismarick Award winner on Thursday, March 14, 2024, during the Streator Chamber's 110th annual awards dinner at The Eastwood. (Derek Barichello)

Streator business man Patrick Chismarick paid tribute Thursday to his mother Beckie in more ways than one during the Streator Chamber of Commerce’s 110th annual meeting and awards dinner.

Fighting back tears of emotion, Chismarick presented the Chamber’s first Beckie Chismarick Award to honor an individual who has demonstrated an outstanding and continuing commitment to improving Streator through their professional work and personal involvement with local community charities and organizations.

Beckie Chismarick, who died in 2022, was active in her real estate profession, along with her son and husband Gary, and known for a commitment to the community through participation in local charities, the Kiwanis Club, Streator Leading Ladies and working as advisor of high school Key Clubs, among other involvement.

The award, which was one of many given Thursday at The Eastwood to honor individuals and businesses for their contribution to Streator, was presented to Theresa Solon Wargo of State Farm Insurance.

“It was a special moment (to present the award),” Chismarick said after the awards ceremony. “I want to thank the Streator Chamber for naming that award in her honor. She was a very special person and cared about the Streator community. This keeps her memory alive.”

Wargo said she too was overwhelmed with emotion Thursday, having known Beckie Chismarick and knowing her family.

“She’s a role model to me as a female business owner in the community,” Wargo said. “She met me with open arms and said she’d provide any guidance to help me. She was a leader in our community and a special person, who gave back a lot to her community. She set the bar very high. ... I’m proud to receive (the award) in her honor.”

Wargo is involved with a number of charitable acts through her insurance business as well as serving on the Planning Commission, the United Way board, the Chamber of Commerce, the Young Professionals group, the Streator Lions Club and the Kiwanis Club. She’s a mentor of the Streator Area CEO program. She’s also been a board member for the YMCA and Streator Unlimited.

“She encompasses all of the qualities of this award and we know that Beckie’s memory and passion for the Streator community lives on through commitment from individuals like this year’s recipient,” Patrick Chismarick said in presenting the award.

Patrick Chismarick won the Jack of All Trades award on Thursday, March 14, 2024, during the Streator Chamber of Commerce's annual awards dinner at The Eastwood. (Derek Barichello)

Just before presenting the award in memory of his mother, Patrick Chismarick won an award of his own – the Jack of all Trades Award, which is named after former Chamber executive director Jack Dzuris, who was in attendance Thursday. The award is given to recognize an individual who exemplifies what it truly means to be a model citizen and distinguished business professional in the community. Patrick Chismarick is a business owner, designated managing broker, property and operations manager, volunteer firefighter, coach, son, husband and father.

“It’s definitely an honor,” Chismarick said. “Credit goes to my parents, because that’s how they raised me to give back and be active in the community.”

Carlos Castaneda, owner of Cora’s Welding in Streator, was named the Cephas Williams Award winner to recognize and promote the investment of private capital in the Streator area. Ben Hiltabrand, financial advisor at Edward Jones, was honored with the Maxine Wargo Award, recognizing outstanding commitment to improving Streator through their work with a volunteer community organization.

Cora’s Welding has grown from a 5,000 square foot manufacturing facility to one that is now more than 84,000 and serving customers throughout North America. Cora’s has invested in additional businesses, including Deke Trucking and Cora’s Recycling Center, as well as a new trailer showroom on Shabbona Street.

“I’m proud of what my dad has accomplished,” said Carlos’ son, Junior, who also is involved with the company. He thanked the Streator community.

Hiltabrand serves as the president of the Streator United Way and Hardscrabble Lions Club. He’s also a board member of St. Michael the Archangel school athletics, Chamber of Commerce, the Streator High School Education Foundation and the Streator Police Pension Board.

“It means a lot, Maxine Wargo gave a lot to the community for a lot of years,” Hiltabrand said. " ... I hope I can do the same for years to come.”

The Chamber also recognized Daniel Danko, who works at Evergreen Supportive Living and is a community volunteer with Light Up Streator and Park Fest, among other groups; Woodland Assistant Principal Kristin Mangrich; Central Church of Christ Youth Minister Paul Webster; and Streator firefighter Ian Rogers as Outstanding Young Professionals.

Additionally, the Chamber highlighted several businesses and organizations, naming Alloy Specialties as its Manufacturing/Industrial award winner; Bromley and Brown Boutique as its Retail/Wholesale winner; Theresa Solon State Farm as its Financial winner; Central Church of Christ as its Community Action winner; Illinois Valley Brain Injury Clubhouse as its Not-for-Profit winner; Bizzy Bee Activity and Learning Center as its Professional/Business winner; and Streator Dairy Queen as its Restaurant/Entertainment winner.

Carlos Castaneda, owner of Cora’s Welding in Streator, was named the Cephas Williams Award winner. His son Junior (pictured) received the award Thursday, March 14, 2024. (Derek Barichello)