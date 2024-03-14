La Salle-Peru High School theater department to perform ‘Les Misérables,’ March 15-17

La Salle-Peru High School students Jaxon Schneider (Javert) and Adrian Silva (Valjean) rehearse a scene in the musical "Les Miserables" in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium at La Salle-Peru Township High School. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local News )

The La Salle-Peru High School theater department will return to the stage with its rendition of “Les Misérables,” one of Broadway’s longest-running shows.

The production opens at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 15-16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium, under the direction of Natalie Verucchi.

Emily Kmetz (Fantine) and James Hoehn (The Foreman) rehearse a scene in the musical "Les Miserables" on Tuesday, March 13, 2024, in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School.

Verucchi said she chose this production because the vocal talent from freshmen to seniors this year is outstanding.

“I go to all the summer shows and watch the kids perform to scope things out,” she said. “Based on watching the growth of my singers over the last year and where they ended up, I have so many kids that can sing in an operatic fashion and convey the emotions and well.”

Verucchi said she knew there was a school edition and no one else was doing it or had for the last 20 years.

“And I said if we don’t do it this year, we’re never going to do it,” Verucchi said. “These are the kids to do it with.”

“Les Misérables,” is based on Victor Hugo’s novel and first premiered in London in 1985. Set in 19th century France, Jean Valjean (Adrian Silva), is released from years of unjust imprisonment. He breaks parole to begin a new life, but is pursued by police inspector Javert.

Finally, during the Paris student uprising of 1832, Javert must confront his ideals after Valjean spares his life and saves that of the student revolutionary, Marius Pontmercy who has captured the heart of Valjean’s adopted daughter, Cosette (Tadyn Chase).

Verucchi brings a simplistic approach to her version of the production, letting the actors, costumes and lighting convey the story on its own.

“A lot of people like to focus on having these big ornate sets and huge moving pieces, " she said. “My style traditionally has been to go more of the symbolism approach. So, we have black boxes and black stairs, things that can move and transform into other things.”

The production includes musical favorites, such as “On My Own,” “I Dreamed a Dream” and “Master of the House.”

Silva, a senior, said the play is important because it deals with strong themes that transcend today’s society.

“You have to just keep going for those beacons of light,” said Silva, who plays Jean Valjean. “And persevere like my character. He perseveres through so many hardships and tries to help other people persevere, even though he is going through something himself.”

Andrew Beer and Nora Maier, seniors who play Thénardier and Madam Madame Thénardier, said their characters bring much-needed comic relief to an otherwise dark production.

“‘Master of the House’ is an all-out ball,” they said. “Everyone loves it. Because it comes after such a hard moment emotionally. And then there’s a scene where everyone’s laughing and it comes out of nowhere.”

They said they can play the vile, larger-than-life ridiculous characters well because they have been performing together for eight years.

“I think the chemistry is there,” they said. “We are not afraid to touch or to do anything with each other because we have known each other for so long.”

Silva said he wants audience members to come away from the production with the understanding that life is precious and you only have so much of it.

“You should spend every waking moment doing what you love and not what other people expect of you.”

To purchase tickets, visit https://lphs.seatyourself.biz

What: Les Misérables

When: 7 p.m. Friday - Saturday, March 15-16 ; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17

Where: Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium, 541 Chartres St., La Salle

Cost: $12 (adults) and $10 (children/seniors), purchase at https://lphs.seatyourself.biz or available to purchase at the door.