La Salle County grand jury: March 12, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:
Jaleel Shepherd, 28, of Kankakee (unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution);
Christopher Briggs, 34, of Marseilles (resisting a peace officer);
Todd Gray, 33, of Streator (unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle);
Frank Potochney, 47, of Marseilles (predatory criminal sexual assault; two counts of criminal sexual assault);
Annette Essman, 32, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver);
Jennifer Milton, 37, of Streator (aggravated unlawful use of a weapon; two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine);
Thomas Gage, 35, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver);
Antonio Johnson, 36, of Streator (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);
Shyla Knight, 32, of Streator (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);
Kara Rogers, 38, of Streator (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine);
Jimmy Payton, 39, of Streator 36, of Streator (two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine);
Bruce Sirtoff, 37, of Bloomington (making a terrorist threat; aggravated resisting a peace officer; disorderly conduct);
Benjamin Stasik, 38, of Peru (two counts of aggravated battery);
Nathaniel Haff-Fluech, 21, of Marseilles (four counts of child pornography; two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse; possession of child pornography).