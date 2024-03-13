La Salle County grand jury: March 12, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday, March 12, 2024, and returned the following indictments.

Jaleel Shepherd, 28, of Kankakee (unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution);

Christopher Briggs, 34, of Marseilles (resisting a peace officer);

Todd Gray, 33, of Streator (unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle);

Frank Potochney, 47, of Marseilles (predatory criminal sexual assault; two counts of criminal sexual assault);

Annette Essman, 32, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver);

Jennifer Milton, 37, of Streator (aggravated unlawful use of a weapon; two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine);

Thomas Gage, 35, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver);

Antonio Johnson, 36, of Streator (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Shyla Knight, 32, of Streator (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Kara Rogers, 38, of Streator (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine);

Jimmy Payton, 39, of Streator 36, of Streator (two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine);

Bruce Sirtoff, 37, of Bloomington (making a terrorist threat; aggravated resisting a peace officer; disorderly conduct);

Benjamin Stasik, 38, of Peru (two counts of aggravated battery);

Nathaniel Haff-Fluech, 21, of Marseilles (four counts of child pornography; two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse; possession of child pornography).