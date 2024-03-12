Work begins on Interstate 80 in Bureau County

Workers with D Construction build a new overpass on County Road 500 East over Interstate 80 on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Bureau County. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a two-year, $36.8 million construction project on nearly 10 miles of Interstate 80 in Bureau County. Resurfacing will take place on I-80 from the Bureau-Henry County line to east of the Route 40 interchange (exit 45). (Scott Anderson)

Workers with D Construction build a new overpass Tuesday on County Road 500 East over Interstate 80 in Bureau County.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a two-year, $36.8 million construction project on nearly 10 miles of Interstate 80 in Bureau County. Resurfacing will take place on I-80 from the Bureau-Henry County line to east of the Route 40 interchange (exit 45).

The project includes repairs to several bridges and culverts in the work zone through late fall 2024. In spring 2025, work will begin in the westbound lanes and traffic will be shifted onto the eastbound lanes. The entire project is expected to wrap up in late fall of 2025. Previous work done as part of this project was pavement removal and replacement of the entrance and exit ramps at the Route 40 interchange, which was completed in fall 2023.

A view of road construction on Interstate 80 on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 in Bureau County. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a two-year, $36.8 million construction project on nearly 10 miles of Interstate 80 in Bureau County. Resurfacing will take place on I-80 from the Bureau-Henry County line to east of the Route 40 interchange (exit 45). (Scott Anderson)