Ottawa Noon Rotary donates $709 to Ottawa Scouting museum

Ottawa Noon Rotary presented a donation of $709 to Molly Perrot of the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum. Pictured is Perrot (second from right), along with (from left) Bonnie McGrogan, Boyd Palmer and Steve Malinsky, of Ottawa Noon Rotary, who were instrumental in this donation project. (Photo provided by Dave Noble)

The Ottawa Noon Rotary Club presented a donation of $709 to the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum.

Every month, in remembrance of philanthropist and Rotarian Jerry Halterman, different members of the Ottawa Noon Rotary take turns choosing a deserving project and raising funds as they ask themselves, “What would Jerry do?”

“The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum is completely run by volunteers,” said Molly Perrot, executive director at the museum. “It is open 30 hours a week with no paid staff. This donation will help us look at future building expansions to display an Ottawa vintage firetruck and many other items.”

The Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends and leaders who volunteer their skills and resources to solve issues and address community needs.