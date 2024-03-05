IDOT outlines Princeton’s Red Covered Bridge repair plan

An Illinois Department of Transportation crew installed temporary shoring on the Red Covered Bridge on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Princeton. The bridge was severely damaged when it was struck by a semi truck on Nov. 16. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton’s Red Covered Bridge will take years to repair, the Illinois Department of Transportation said Monday.

The Red Covered Bridge, about 1.5 miles north of the city, was damaged Nov. 16 when the driver of a semitrailer truck tried to pass through it, damaging the 149-foot structure and the semi.

Bridge Maintenance Engineer Luis Calderon, of IDOT District 3 in Ottawa, said the impact was so strong that it ripped off the trailer roof of the semi and created a large gash through the bridge’s roof.

The bridge was closed to traffic. While the bridge continues to be assessed for repairs, workers from Day Labor, IDOT’s in-house construction unit, installed temporary shoring in December to maintain the integrity of the roof until a permanent fix can be made.

Calderon said IDOT’s Bridge Office typically will develop repair plans for damaged structures and bridges that either Day Labor or the district’s maintenance forces can accomplish quickly. However, these repair plans are usually smaller and do not require much coordination.

In the case of the Red Covered Bridge, the extent of the damage requires IDOT to alter its approach.

Because of the historical significance and several involvements needed to address repairs, the District 3 Program Development bureau will be leading the repair and restoration efforts.

The Red Covered Bridge’s listing on the National Register of Historic Places requires additional coordination with the State Historic Preservation Office to ensure the historic aspects of the bridge are not significantly changed during the repairs, said District 3 Program Development Engineer Michael Short. Compared to a conventional bridge construction project, covered bridges are unique as they contain many wooden components.

“When working with historic structures and pavements, it’s a challenge to meet the goal of building infrastructure in the most cost-effective manner while also preserving the historic aspects of the structure or pavement,” Short said.

The path to repairing the project will require several steps: development of a bridge condition report, in which a team of structural engineers will closely inspect and examine the structure and determine the extent of the necessary repairs that are the result of the crash. The inspection also will review the entire structure for typical aging of the structure over time and will include initial concepts of repair techniques.

A Phase One report will define the scope of work and a preliminary cost estimate. Additionally, this phase will include coordination with the State Historic Preservation Office, with the goal of achieving their concurrence on the proposed repairs. A Phase One report typically requires 18 months to complete.

Additionally, preparation of detailed construction plans and specifications will be necessary, as well as a detailed cost estimate. This phase is expected to take 12-18 months to complete and will result in advertising a repair contract to bidders.

Short said a cost estimate is unknown until the Phase One report is completed. Construction is not expected to begin for a few years.

“Since we do not know the scope of the repairs that need to be performed, we cannot predict how long it will take to make the repairs,” he added.

The Red Covered Bridge isn’t the first historical project District 3 has undertaken. In 2019 the district worked with the State Historic Preservation Office to patch a stretch of Old Route 66 between Chenoa and Pontiac in Livingston County. The $640,392 project required utilizing colored concrete and special finishing techniques to closely match it to the color and texture of the existing concrete.

Short said while these types of techniques are more expensive, they help to preserve the historic nature of the facilities. The project was honored with the “Best Historical Restoration/Preservation” project of less than $5 million from the Illinois chapter of the American Public Works Association in 2021.

“We coordinate with the State Historic Preservation Office on many projects, so we are used to working with them,” he said. “We are aware of the time they need to do their review, and plan on that when we develop our project schedule.”

Both Calderon and Short ask the public to be patient with the repair process for the Red Covered Bridge.

“This is a historic structure, and it will take time for the department to develop a plan for repairs that addresses both the structural aspects and the historic aspects of the structure,” Short said.

Completed in 1864 for $3,148.47, the Red Covered Bridge is a one-lane timber truss structure spanning Bureau Creek a half-mile west of Route 26 and a mile north of Princeton in Bureau County. The bridge replaced a pontoon bridge that would flood during high water and force travelers to traverse the river.

Oak and other lumber was shipped from Chicago to construct the bridge, one of about 200 bridges built in Illinois in the 19th century. When opened, the bridge was an important part of the Galena Trail carrying horse-drawn wagons and cattle between Peoria to Galena. The bridge posted a warning at each entrance for travelers which reads: “Five dollar fine for driving more than 12 horses or mule or cattle at one time or for leading any beast faster than a walk on or across this bridge.”

The state later assumed control of the bridge, currently one of five state-owned covered bridges in Illinois. A 1963 state law requires the department to repair, maintain, operate, control and preserve every covered bridge in the state.

The Red Covered Bridge has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1975. The bridge has one distinction over the other covered bridges in Illinois: It is the only one open to traffic. According to the most recent statistics, the bridge accommodated an average of 275 vehicles a day.