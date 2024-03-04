La Salle County to accept ARPA funding applications to March 15

La Salle County is accepting applications for American Rescue Plan Funds.

According to its mission statement on the application, the coronavirus state and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act and Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency fund will be utilized in compliance with the guidance provided by the US Department of the Treasury. Funds will be used to provide the greatest benefit to the maximum residents of La Salle County to support families and businesses (public and private) to offset the effects of the pandemic. The ounty is committed to building a strong, resilient, and equitable community by making investments that support long-term growth and opportunity.

Go to https://lasallecountyil.gov/ and click on the La Salle County American Rescue Plan Funds story for more information. Go to https://lasallecountyil.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3162/ARP-Application-PDF for an application.

The county was awarded $22 million. The county has a public application process for proposals for ARPA funding. It is is accepting proposals for program and project funding now. They must be submitted to the county by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15.

The Department of Treasury identified five focus areas for ARPA funding: Supporting the public health response; addressing the negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency; replacing lost public sector revenue; investing in water and sewer infrastructure; and investing in broadband infrastructure.