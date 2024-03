U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, will speak Saturday, March 9, 2024, during the La Salle County Democrats annual dinner in Ottawa. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville; Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and state Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, are scheduled to speak at the La Salle County Democrats annual dinner on March 9 at Knights of Columbus, 401 W. Main St., Ottawa.

For more information go to lasallecountydemocrats.org or call 773-575-2337.