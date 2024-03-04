Basketball: Little Ten announces its girls, boys all-conference teams for 2023-24

Serena's Carson Baker scores on a layup as Earlville's Griffin Cook defends during the Little Ten Conference Tournament championship at Somonauk High School. (Scott Anderson)

The Little Ten Conference has released both its girls and boys basketball all-conference teams for the 2023-24 season.

Starting with the girls, conference champion Serena placed three unanimous picks on the All-LTC Team – senior wing Paisley Twait, senior post Makayla McNally and junior guard Jenna Setchell.

League runner-up Newark had two unanimous all-conference selections – senior forward Kiara Wesseh and junior guard Addison Ness.

Somonauk/Leland with senior guard Haley McCoy and Earlville with senior guard Madyson Olson had one unanimous selection apiece, with the All-Little Ten Team rounded out by Hinckley-Big Rock sophomore guard Anna Herrmann (unanimous), junior center Sami Carlino and junior forward Raven Wagner.

Serena also won the boys conference championships, regular-season and tournament, and dominated the all-league selections with four seniors – forward Richie Armour (unanimous), guard Tanner Faivre (unanimous), guard Carson Baker and forward Hunter Staton – honored.

Little Ten runner-up Earlville saw senior guard Griffin Cook (unanimous) and senior wing Ryan Browder both earning All-LTC honors, while Somonauk senior guard Carson Bahrey (unanimous) was also selected. Hinckley-Big Rock junior forward Martin Ledbetter (unanimous) and senior guard Landon Roop received accolades as well.

Rounding out the boys team were Indian Creek senior forward Jeffrey Probst and Illinois Match & Science Academy senior forward Muna Onwaumeze.