Putnam County children can order a free tree sapling for Earth Day through library

The Putnam County Public Library District is partnering with Neighborhood Forest to offer free tree saplings to area youth to plant for Earth Day and Arbor Day.

In order to receive a free tree sapling, parents or guardians will need to register their children via an online form by March 15. The form also provides optional choices to either donate and/or buy additional trees or tree-related educational resources.

Register at https://shorturl.at/emsBX.

The trees will be shipped to the Granville branch of the Putnam County Library District and can be picked up during Earth Week from April 22 to 30. Each sapling will come with instructions for planting and care.

For information, contact Neighborhood Forest program coordinator Rachael Blomquist at the Granville branch at 815-339-2038 or rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org.

Neighborhood Forest gives free trees to youth every Earth Day. The organization has reached more than 1,500 schools, libraries and youth groups; engaged more than 500,000 families; and planted more than 130,000 trees through the hands of families across North America since 2010.

For information about Neighborhood Forest, visit neighborhoodforest.org.