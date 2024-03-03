Neponset to conduct April 9 clean-up day

Neponset will conduct clean-up day Tuesday, April 9.

All trash must be out no later than 6 a.m. that day. The truck will go down each street once. Smaller items must be bagged.

Tires, batteries, electronics, blocks, concrete, yard waste and bricks will not be picked up. All appliances will be picked up (stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers and dishwashers, etc.). All pipes and rods must be cut into 3 feet pieces. All wood or lumber must be cut into 3 feet pieces and tied into bundles. All swing sets must be taken apart and cut into 3 feet pieces.

If you have any questions, call 309-594-2201.