Kathy Kaefer to sing of stories from the homefront in Ottawa concert

The Ottawa Concert Association will present Kathy Kaefer in Kiss Me Once: Stories from the Homefront at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Cross Bridge Community Church, 4161 Columbus St., Ottawa.

Kaefer’s award-winning show Kiss Me Once: Stories from the Homefront immortalizes the brave men and women of The Greatest Generation in a celebration of the songs that inspired them to greatness. Kaefer draws a deeply personal narrative from her own interviews with veterans about their wartime experiences and her own grandmothers about their lives as young women on the homefront. Their stories come alive through her insightful storytelling and some of the greatest songs ever written. Kaefer’s strong, soothing voice brings to life the emotions of the era with songs like “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “The White Cliffs of Dover,” and “We’ll Meet Again.”

For ticket/membership information contact Beth at 815-228-6474.