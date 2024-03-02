BeMobile sponsors Princeton library cafe in March

The Princeton Public Library announced Thursday that, for the month of March, BeMobile will be sponsoring the Princeton Public Library Cafe. (Shaw File photo)

The Princeton Public Library announced Thursday that, for the month of March, BeMobile will be sponsoring the Princeton Public Library Cafe.

This collaboration will provide information to library patrons about the range of services and options available to Verizon customers. BeMobile is a local family-owned, and community-involved neighborhood Verizon store.

The cafe is an integral part of the Princeton Public Library, and sets it apart from other libraries in the area. It is a popular destination for both library patrons and visitors from neighboring communities, offering a place to gather or drop in for a quality, customized beverage.

To explore the opportunities of becoming a monthly sponsor of the Princeton Public Library Cafe, contact the library at 815-875-1331 or email us at help@princetonpl.org.