Boy Scout Donovan Maltas starts one of the many races Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, during the annual Scouting Pinewood Derby at the Peru Mall. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

The Lowaneu District hosted Saturday its annual Pinewood Derby at the Peru Mall.

Results are expected to be shared later in the week. The Illinois Valley Community College STEM and Chem club helped run the race. Troop 1055 also volunteered their assistance.

Seated Judges Owen Degroot and Eli Washkowiak watch the pinewood cars cross the finish line Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, as racers Declan DeRubeis, Nicolas Pitstick, Brayden Franklin and Owen Gifford watch to see how their entries finished. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )