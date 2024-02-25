Marseilles library to host story time, adventures club the week of Feb. 26

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., is hosting the following activities the week of Feb. 26. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., is hosting the following activities the week of Feb. 26.

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28: Story time. Calling all preschoolers and caregivers to join Miss Becky for some fun winter-themed stories, a craft and snack.

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2: The Adventures Club geared towards junior high, high school and young adults. Free Dungeons & Dragons Gaming Club, with a small snack provided.

Register for activities by calling the Marseilles Library at 815-795-4437.