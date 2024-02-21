BCR Girls Basketball Update for Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024

Class 1A Gardner-SW sectional
(2) St. Bede 75, (1) Morgan Park 24
(1) Serena 55, (2) Elgin St. Edward 44
Thursday’s finals: (2) St. Bede (27-7) vs. (1) Serena (26-5), 7 p.m.
Class 1A Bushnell Sectional
(1) Illini Bluffs 53, (1) Annawan 46
(6) Abingdon-Avon 56, (5) Lewistown 47
Class 2A Oregon Sectional
(1) Rock Island Alleman 58, (3) Woodstock Marian 46
(1) Stillman Valley 57, (2) Riverdale 34
Thursday’s finals: (1) Rock Island Alleman (29-4) vs. (1) Stillman Valley (30-4), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Sycamore Sectional
(3) Dixon 51, (1) Crystal Lake Central 47
(2) Kaneland 44, (1) Sycamore 41
Thursday’s finals: (3) Dixon (26-6) vs. (2) Kaneland (25-9), 7 p.m.