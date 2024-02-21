February 20, 2024
BCR Girls Basketball Update for Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede's Ashlyn Ehm lines up a free throw during the 1A Sectional game on Tuesday Feb. 20, 2024 at Gardner-South Wilmington High School in Gardner (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

Class 1A Gardner-SW sectional

(2) St. Bede 75, (1) Morgan Park 24

(1) Serena 55, (2) Elgin St. Edward 44

Thursday’s finals: (2) St. Bede (27-7) vs. (1) Serena (26-5), 7 p.m.

Class 1A Bushnell Sectional

(1) Illini Bluffs 53, (1) Annawan 46

(6) Abingdon-Avon 56, (5) Lewistown 47

Class 2A Oregon Sectional

(1) Rock Island Alleman 58, (3) Woodstock Marian 46

(1) Stillman Valley 57, (2) Riverdale 34

Thursday’s finals: (1) Rock Island Alleman (29-4) vs. (1) Stillman Valley (30-4), 7 p.m.

Class 3A Sycamore Sectional

(3) Dixon 51, (1) Crystal Lake Central 47

(2) Kaneland 44, (1) Sycamore 41

Thursday’s finals: (3) Dixon (26-6) vs. (2) Kaneland (25-9), 7 p.m.