Outpouring of love, benefit to aid Ottawa family

U.S. Army veteran Matt Weaver (second from right) was diagnosed with liver failure and will be the beneficiary of a fundraising event Feb. 25 at the Ottawa American Legion Post 33. With Weaver above are his daughters Sheyanne and Rhiannon and his wife, Julie. (Photo provided)

Having the love, caring and generosity of those around you in a time of need doesn’t always solve that difficult situation, but sometimes it makes that cross much easier to bear.

Matt Weaver, a 44-year-old Ottawa native and now former commander of the Ottawa American Legion Post 33, and his family will be the beneficiaries of a benefit 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at the legion, 901 La Salle St.

Weaver had a sudden onset of liver failure and the funds raised will help cover medical expenses while he and his family wait for a liver transplant he needs, a procedure he was just approved for late this week.

“There’s no time table yet, but our fingers are crossed once a transplant is done, things will get back to normal.” — Julie Weaver, Matt Weaver's wife

Friends, family and strangers alike – people who may not have even met Weaver but just appreciate his service in the U.S. Army from 1998 to 2002 – are coming out in droves for the event, which for a $15 donation per person covers food as arranged by the legion auxiliary and entertainment by Firehouse DJ. There will be a 50/50 drawing, raffles and an auction.

According to event organizer Hank Walsh, items for the auction still are being accepted.

“Everyone has been wonderful,” Julie Weaver said. “The outpouring of support from everywhere has been very humbling. Oh, my gosh, I am dumbfounded every time I think of it.

“I can’t say enough about the legion. They’ve gone above and beyond. They told us all we have to do is try to be there and if we can’t, that’s OK too. They’re just happy to help.”

Weaver had been working as a technical service specialist for Federal Signal Corp., mostly at Vactor Manufacturing in Streator for the last 26 years and also was the Post 33 commander for only a few months last summer when he began to feel ill.

Diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver in September of last year, it was decided a transplant was needed.

As the illness progressed, he was unable to work, was forced to resign his position as commander and fell from a solid 260 pounds a year ago to about 160 pounds now.

“It’s interesting how much things have changed in just the last year,” Julie said. “Last year at this time, everything was pretty much normal … When he started getting sick, we thought he’d be better by October, taking medicines and with physical therapy, but that hasn’t happened.

“He’s so much weaker and unsteady now that we can’t leave him alone. We’re hoping that he will perk up and feel strong enough to be there at the benefit, but we’re not sure of that right now.”

Eventually, Julie had to resign as a teacher’s aide at Ottawa High School in order to become his around-the-clock caretaker, sharing duties with their daughters, high school students Rhiannon and Sheyanne. Their son Matthew Jr. lends support from his home in Texas.

Once the legion learned about Weaver’s illness, they sprang into action. The leadership got together with friends at local unions early in December to put in ramps at both the legion and the Weaver home, as he uses a wheelchair.

The Legion Auxiliary has taken food and gift cards for food and gas, neighbors have shoveled walks, friends from school have given their youngest daughter rides home because her sister, who drives, participates in the coop program after school.

“There’s nothing better than small-town living,” Julie said, “where everyone knows you or a family member and we help each other out. It’s been very trying for all of us and it’s amazing how kind everyone has been and we are so grateful for every bit.

“It’s been very difficult time for all of us. There’s no time table yet, but our fingers are crossed once a transplant is done, things will get back to normal.”