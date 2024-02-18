Ottawa makes opportune pitch during Chicago Blackhawks game

The Ottawa Visitor Center made an opportune pitch for Ottawa during the Chicago Blackhawks game. (Photo provided by Heritage Corridor)

The NHL squad hosted the Ottawa Senators of Ottawa, Canada, on Saturday.

Using the two Ottawas as a hook, the Ottawa Visitors Center sponsored the radio broadcast of the game on WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com.

“We want WGN Radio listeners and Blackhawks fans everywhere to think of Ottawa, Illinois, when they hear Ottawa over and over in the hockey broadcast,” the Ottawa Visitor Center said in a Facebook post. “It’s a fun, one-day campaign with a clever hook and a strong association to a professional hockey team and brand that so many Chicagoans are passionate about.”

A number of Ottawa officials traveled to Saturday’s game to watch in-person.