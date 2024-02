Boys basketball

Marquette Academy 58, Newark 51: At Newark, the Crusaders led 31-20 at halftime in the win over the Norsemen to finish up the regular season on Saturday.

Marquette (22-8) was led by 17 points apiece from Alec Novotney and Carson Zellers, while Denver Trainor added 14.

Newark (12-18) was paced by 13 points from Dylan Long, 12 from Coby Kulbartz and eight from Blake Wallin.