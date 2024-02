The Illinois Valley Democrats are scheduled to meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at the La Salle VFW at 2325 Donahue St. (Shaw file photo)

The Illinois Valley Democrats are scheduled to meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at the La Salle VFW at 2325 Donahue St.

Participants will discuss any final preparations before the March 19 primary. Candidates running in the primary are welcome to address the club.

All Democrats are encouraged and welcome to attend. Food can be purchased through the VFW.