Habanero’s in Utica opened in October at 2958 Route 178, in the former location of Cajun Connection, and celebrated recently with a ribbon cutting. (Photo provided by Penny Volkert)

It is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.

The restaurant takes pride in using the freshest and highest quality ingredients to create authentic Mexican dishes, the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce said in a news release.