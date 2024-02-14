Serena, Seneca girls both score regional semifinal victories: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Girls basketball

Serena 49, Hinckley-Big Rock 38: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Earlville Regional on Tuesday, the Huskers ran their season record to 25-5 and advanced on to Thursday’s title game against Ashton-Franklin Center with the win over the Royals.

Makayla McNally poured in 16 points, and Paisley Twait scored 10 with three steals and three assists for Serena. Jenna Setchell (nine points) and RayElle Brennan (eight points, four assists) also paced the Huskers attack.

Ashton-Franklin Center 45, Newark 22: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Earlville Regional on Tuesday, the Norsemen saw their season come to a close with the defeat.

Seneca 48, Joliet Catholic 40: In the semifinals of the 2A Chicago Christian Regional in Palos Heights, the Fighting Irish broke an 11-11 tie after one quarter and carried a 22-15 advantage into halftime of the eventual win, which propels them on to face Peotone in Thursday’s championship game.

Alyssa Zellers scored 16 points, Tessa Krull added 11, and Evelyn O’Connor chipped in nine points for Seneca.

Alyssa Zellers

Bloomington Central Catholic 70, Fieldcrest 67: At Minonk in the semifinals of the 2A Fieldcrest Regional, Kaitlin White poured in a game-high 31 points as the No. 6-seeded Knights came up short against the No. 2 Saints.

Macy Gochanour scored 18 points for Fieldcrest (23-9). Aliah Celis added 10 points.

Boys basketball

Fieldcrest 74, LeRoy 32: At LeRoy, the Knights won a Heart of Illinois Conference game for their 29th of the season, matching the program record for wins. Fieldcrest also won 29 games in 2009-10 and 2011-12.

Connor Reichman scored 24 points to lead the Knights (29-1), while Eddie Lorton had 17 points. Jozia Johnson added 11 points.

Flanagan-Cornell 61, Dee-Mack 42: At Flanagan, the host Falcons secured the Heart of Illinois Conference triumph after leading 36-19 at halftime.

Logan Ruddy popped in 21 points, Seth Jones scored 13, and Kesler Collins added a dozen in the Flanagan-Cornell victory.

Lowpoint-Washburn 64, Woodland 50: At Washburn, the visiting Warriors suffered the Tri-County Conference defeat to slip to 17-13 overall, 5-4 in the TCC.

Nick Plesko scored 13 points, Tucker Hill had eight, and Jaron Follmer added in seven for Woodland, which also received six points apiece from Quentin Porter and Nolan Price.

Somonauk 65, IMSA 54: At Somonauk, the Bobcats bested Illinois Math and Science Academy to close the regular season led by Brock Sexton’s 27 points.

Mitchell Haag (12 points) and Chase Lafferty (10) along with the defense of Aiden Hopkins also paced Somonauk.

Sandwich 50, Plano 38: At Sandwich, the return of Dom Rome and his 17-point performance led the Indians to the win in the War on 34.

Chance Lange added 11 points, with Simeion Harris, Braden Behringer and Quinn Rome scoring six apiece for Sandwich.

Serena 62, Indian Creek 47: At Shabbona, the visiting Huskers moved to 28-2 overall and 10-0 in the Little Ten Conference by pulling away in a close contest.

Hunter Staton (21 points, six rebounds), Carson Baker (18 points, six rebounds), Richie Armour (16 points, six rebounds) and Tanner Faivre (nine points, six rebounds, six assists) spearheaded the Serena attack.

Earlville 74, Hiawatha 33: At Kirkland, the visiting Red Raiders (26-3 overall, 9-1 Little Ten) set a new program record for victories in a season and finished as runners-up in the LTC.

Trenton Fruit with 20 points and four steals, Adam Waite with 17 points and a dozen rebounds, Ryan Browder with 17 points, Griffin Cook with 11 points and 11 assists, and Easton Fruit with eight points led Earlville.