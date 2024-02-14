IVCC to offer wildlife photography class Feb. 16

A session on photographing eagles, birds and wildlife, sponsored by Illinois Valley Community College Continuing Education Center and led by local photographer David Anderson, will meet Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Anderson will share photography tips before leading the class into the field to practice the techniques. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

Learn the art of “Photographing Eagles, Birds & Wildlife” from a local nature photographer during Illinois Valley Community College Continuing Education Center’s Life and Leisure series of classes.

The one-day class (Class ID: 12732) meets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Students will learn the basics of wildlife photography, including proper camera settings and techniques for still and action photography, when they meet in the morning in Room CTC 216 on the Oglesby campus. An outdoor session in the Starved Rock area practicing techniques under the instructor’s guidance will follow in the afternoon.

Students will provide their own transportation to both sessions, and should bring a camera, long lens, winter clothing, hiking boots, sack lunch and water.

Instructor David Anderson of Ottawa specializes in photographing wildflowers, wildlife and nature scenes. His photography appears on the cover of the Continuing Education Center spring catalog.

Tuition is $49. For information, Call 815-224-0427, visit or ivcc.edu/enroll or consult the catalog.