La Salle County Farm Bureau to host frozen food fundraiser

La Salle County Farm Bureau Foundation is hosting a frozen food fundraiser again this year.

Ten meals cost $195. Each meal will feed between four to five people. The 10 meals are hickory smoked pulled pork, hickory smoked pork loin, smoked sausage with peppers and onions, chicken teriyaki, pork fritters with mixed vegetables, ham steak with mashed tators, sweet chili meatballs, mostaccioli with meat sauce, chicken cavatappi and pulled pork mac and cheese.

To place your order visit www.lcfb.org for the order form or call our office at 815-433-0371. All orders must be turned in by March 14. The food pick up day is from 2 to 5 p.m. April 3 at the La Salle County Farm Bureau, 4201 N. Columbus St., Ottawa. All proceeds will go to the La Salle County Farm Bureau Foundation Ag in the Classroom programs that provides free hands on agriculture lessons to fourth grade classrooms in La Salle County.