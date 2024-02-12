OSF to host blood drives in Ottawa, Streator for ImpactLife

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife Blood Center from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, in meeting room 1. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife Blood Center from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, in meeting room 1.

ImpactLife will also be at the OSF Center for Health in Streator from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, in the Community Education space.

ImpactLife is the only provider of blood and blood components to OSF St. Elizabeth, OSF Center for Health and many other regional hospitals. To schedule an appointment for donation, call 800-747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the Blood Center’s mobile app.

Blood donations are often used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries. All persons ages 17 and older (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation.

ImpactLife is a non-profit community organization providing blood services to 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including 12 of 15 OSF HealthCare facilities.