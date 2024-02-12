Jayce Eustice joins American Red Cross communications team

The American Red Cross of Illinois announced Jayce Eustice joined the organization as a new communications manager.

He will be focusing predominantly on communications and media relations for the Red Cross in Illinois including Red Cross chapters in Peoria/Bloomington, Champaign, Decatur, Springfield, Quincy and the Quad Cities areas, which serves Bureau and Putnam counties.

Eustice brings communications, media and journalistic experience to the Illinois Red Cross. He served as the news editor of the Bureau County Republican and the Putnam County Record. He previously served as a news reporter in La Salle and Peru for the News Tribune. He also has spent multiple summers with the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, a Prospect League collegiate baseball team, as a color commentator.

“Jayce is a terrific addition to the Illinois Red Cross team,” said Joy Squier, director of communications for the American Red Cross of Illinois in a news release. “He brings enthusiasm coupled with storytelling and social media skill which will enhance our team’s work and presence in the Central Illinois area. He has lived and worked in the communities he will serve that the Red Cross touches every day. We are proud to have him on the team.”