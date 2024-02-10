Bureau County Tourism seeks events for its calendar by Feb. 20

Bureau County Tourism is getting ready to highlight upcoming events on its website and Tourism Guides. (Photo provided by Kathy Bauer)

Bureau County Tourism is getting ready to highlight upcoming events on its website and tourism guides.

The agency is asking organizations to send their event dates and highlights by Feb. 20.

The agency soon will be getting a new website. Bureau County Tourism will be a part of the Bureau County Board webpage at bureaucounty-il.gov. That page will have a calendar of events showing activities around the county.

Bureau County Tourism still will have its Facebook page to share last-minute details for events. The agency is a member of the Heritage Corridor Destinations, which is a way to publicize events. Heritage Corridor covers the area from Bureau to La Salle, Putnam, Will, Grundy and Livingston counties.

Bureau County Tourism can send Heritage Corridor activities with a picture to highlight activities.

Bureau County Tourism will need dates and as much information as possible. Pictures from previous events will be accepted.

Send details of local events (anything from pancake breakfasts to historical events to parades and festivals) to Bureau County Tourism coordinator Kathy Bauer at kathybctourism@yahoo.com or 815-866-3606 by Feb. 20.