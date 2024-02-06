McKenna Christiansen’s career-high 29 points not enough for Hall: BCR roundup for Monday, Feb. 5, 2024

Girls basketball

IVC 50, Hall 46: IVC spoiled the Hall Senior Night, rallying from a 11-point deficit to defeat the Red Devils in Spring Valley on Monday.

McKenna Christiansen led Hall with a career-high 29 points and Ella Sterling added 12 points.

Ottawa 28, Princeton 27 (F/S): Ottawa held on for a F/S win in the South Gym at PHS.

JV boys basketball

Ottawa 43, Princeton 38 (JV): The Corsairs scored the first 14 points of the game and battled back from a 2-point halftime deficit to take the win at Prouty Gym Monday. Luke Smith led PHS with 11 points and Jackson Mason added eight.

Princeton Christian Academy 53, Bureau Valley 51: The Eagles held on for a victory at Howard Hoffman Gymnasium to wrap up their first season with a 5-5 record.

Coltyn Buck led PCA with 24 points, Julian Mucha had 12 and Daniel Barnes added eight.

Wyatt Birkey led the Storm with 16 points and Landon Smith and Colin Stabler added nine each.