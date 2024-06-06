Dickinson House benefit set June 10 at Mr. Salsa’s in Oglesby

A Dickinson House benefit is scheduled Monday, June 10, at Mr. Salsa’s, 309 E. Walnut St., Oglesby.

The event is sponsored by the Dickinson Foundation with funds to be used for continued improvement of the building. A buffet dinner will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The dinner will include tavern style fried chicken, potatoes, salad and Mexican specialties. Mr. Salsa’s also will be offering drink specials. Carryouts are available.

Tickets are $15 per person and available at City Hall, 110 E. Walnut St., or by calling 815-883-8945 (Darlene Brown), 815-883-9232 (Darlene Piecha), 815-883-4102 (Gary Peterlin) or any Dickinson Foundation member. Pre-event purchase of tickets is encouraged but tickets may be available at the door.