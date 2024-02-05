Peru shop Chaos and Curiosities to move to La Salle

Chaos and Curiosities in Peru will be moving to downtown La Salle this spring. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Media)

Chaos and Curiosities in Peru will be moving to downtown La Salle this spring.

The store, which specializes in fun, creepy home décor, is moving to 546 First St. in April.

Chaos and Curiosities opened last summer at 1822 Fourth St., Peru.

The shop carries multimedia art; creepy dolls and plushies; work by ink and resin artists; jewelers, including metal works, wire wrap, polymer, clay and crystal; and refurbished furniture, among other items.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com